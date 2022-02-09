Idris Elba ran into a bit of a problem with his pants at the 2022 BRIT Awards. Upon taking the stage, it became clear that the 49-year-old actor didn’t double check that his outfit was red carpet ready.

Because while the Luther star set out to make a statement in a pink leather Gucci jacket, fans couldn’t help but fixate on the fact that the actor forgot to zip up the fly on his black pants.

Elba, who presented Adele with the MasterCard Album of the Year Award, didn’t appear to realize that he was in the midst of a wardrobe malfunction at the get go, but by the time the 33-year-old singer stepped on stage, he oh-so casually placed the cards in front of his undone zipper.

He also took to Instagram the following day to share picture of his ‘fit, making a point to crop out the lower portion of his body.

Naturally, fans didn’t let Elba’s fashion fiasco fly under the radar. Rather, they took to Twitter within seconds of noticing the mishap to call out The Suicide Squad star.

“Not Idris Elba’s fly being undone,” a user quipped, while another said, “Award for wearing sunglasses in the toilet before you come on stage with your fly undone goes to @idriselba.” Someone else added: “Idris Elba president of the Gucci gang with his fly undone. I love that for him #brits2022.”

While the whole wardrobe malfunction was less than ideal, it’s safe to say that Elba isn’t alone. The BRIT Awards has seen its fair share outfit chaos over the years.

In 2015 for example, Madonna caused quite the scene during her highly anticipated performance. The 63-year-old singer planned on having an expertly executed outfit change on stage.

But rather than her cape detaching as she walked up the stairs, it ended up causing her to take a tumble down the stairs. When a dancer went to tug on her cape, he instead pulled the singer down with it. Being the professional that she is, Madonna handled the situation like the ultimate professional.

Years prior, Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell had an on screen accident. Upon taking the stage to accept an award, the 49-year-old singer’s breasts spilled out of her red sequin dress. Despite the unintended nature of the whole ordeal, she laughed it off as she walked off stage.

