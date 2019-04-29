It looks like congratulations are in order! Idris Elba officially married Sabrina Dhowre on Friday, April 26, at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco and we have the details on her wedding makeup!

The blushing bride looked entirely the part in a silk gown, an undone up’do and subtly stunning glam. Celebrity-favorite makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury shared exactly what she used to create it, reposting British Vogue’s Instagram message that broke the look down.

The makeup guru started with her cult-classic Magic Cream moisturizer, which she followed up with Eye Rescue for the sensitive under-eye areas. For a smooth and glowing complexion, she used Hollywood Flawless Finish in 6 as the base, Magic Away concealer in 9 underneath the eyes and shades 11 and 12 for other uneven areas around the face. To make the cheekbones pop, she turned to the Hollywood Contour Wand in medium to dark and finished off her complexion with Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder in shade 2 and 3.

For Dhowre’s arches, she used both the Brooke S and Naomi shades of Brow Lift before locking it in with the Legendary Brows in Perfect Brow.

The classy smokey eye was created with Tilbury’s new Lovegasm Face Palette, topped off the The Classic Eyeliner in Audrey.

She completed her look with a muted plum lip, which came courtesy of Hollywood Honey Lip Cheat liner and Bond Girl Lipstick.

Her custom gown was a true thing of beauty as well. Styled by Law Roach, who also works with Ariana Grande and Zendaya, the newlywed wore a custom Vera Wang silk crepe gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves for an added appeal.

She then changed into another custom Vera Wang down, this time an ivory mermaid style with macramé lace and crystal and pearl embroidery.

