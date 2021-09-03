Hailey Bieber’s beach waves look all kinds of effortless, but she’s got a stellar lineup of products — including IGK’s Beach Club Volume Texure Spray — on hand to help her get the look.

And even though the 24-year-model broke down her hair routine via Youtube last month, achieving the whole just-walked-off-the-beach vibe at home can still be a tad tricky if you’re not a hair expert.

But here’s the good news: IGK has teamed up with Ulta Beauty for a salon takeover through September 19, so you can have a pro show you the ropes before back to school (or work) season.

To indulge in a little makeover magic, just schedule an appointment at any Ulta salon nationwide, ask for the “Signature Beach Waves” and prepare to be pampered.

The stylist will kick off your glam session by washing your hair with the brand’s Legendary Dream Hair Shampoo and Conditioner, which retail for $31 each.

With a formula that’s the equivalent of liquid gold for all hair types, you can be confident that your locks will be looking their best after one wash. Think: shiny, smooth, soft.

After spritzing with the Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray, $27, massaging the Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse, $31, and fast forwarding through some blow drying, it’s time to take a style cue from Bieber herself.

Before picking up the flat iron for the ultimate, effortless waves, you’ll need a spritz of the Bieber-approved Beach Club Volume Texture Spray, $31.

“What the texturizing spray does is it gives me a little bit of thickness and it magnifies the hair a little bit,” the model said in her August YouTube video. “I have really sleek, silky hair and when you’re doing anything with an iron sometimes I feel like it kinda just slides out, so this helps with that.”

To finish off the look, your stylist will run the Best Life 100% Plant-Powered Nourishing Hair Oil, $32, through your strands. The product feels lightweight without skimping out on hydration, so your hair will stay voluminous and moisturized.

If straight and sophisticated is more your vibe, Ulta salons will also be offering a look dubbed “The New Smooth.”

After washing your hair and applying the prep spray, it’s time to use a smidge of the Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm, $29, which ensures sleek strands.

The pin-straight style also relies on the Good Behavior Spirulina Portien Smoothing Spray, $32, which is a secret weapon against humidity. Top off with the hair oil and you’ll feel photo shoot ready!