



Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger is already owning fall 2019.

Not only is she filming a new Netflix series in New York City, she has her fifth comedy special premiering on Netflix later this year, and timed with her comedy special she is coming out with an environmentally-friendly, unisex holiday fragrance named Christmas Mouth, inspired by her dog, Blanche, who passed away in June. And she sat down with Us exclusively to fill the world in on all the details.

“Christmas Mouth is an ode to my dog, Blanche, who is no longer with us, but had fans all over the world,” Shlesinger tells Us. “I always refer to her mouth as a ‘Christmas Mouth,’ simply because it was beautiful and it gave me a warm feeling and — like Christmas — you kind of always want to be around it and it smells great and it had a little dusting of white. It just became this joke with me and my fans.”

True to Shlesinger form, the phrase “Christmas Mouth” is widely relatable and comical because her dog’s breath actually smelled awful. “Full disclosure, her mouth smelled like garbage and tuna and this perfume smells amazing,” she laughs. The comedian describes the fragrance’s actual scent as the opposite of dog breath: “tasty” plus “sophisticated and warm.” She tells Us that it’s made with notes like vanilla, caramel, blood orange, cedarwood and amber musk.

The fragrance was created with the help of Los Feliz-based perfumer Sanae Barber of Sanae Intoxicants. “I didn’t want it to smell synthetic or a lotion you get at the drugstore. I wanted it to smell warm and expensive — but not be too expensive. So after several rounds of wearing it, trying it on other people, working with the top notes, learning how it dried — we nailed it!”

And the adorable packaging was illustrated by Louise Androlia, with one request from Shlesinger. “I saw [the design] in my head: I would always grab my dog’s mouth and hold it and I thought, Wouldn’t it be cute if we just showcased a mouth with a bow on it? Like it’s Christmas mouth for you in a bow all wrapped up and ready to go!”

Shlesinger continues, “[Androlia] came up with the cute little whimsical writing and she drew a bow over the mouth and if you look carefully, you can see there’s a tiny little [mark] on the lip on the left side, just like my dog Blanche had,” says Shlesinger. “It’s just all an ode to how beautiful my dog was.”

Christmas Mouth is available for pre-order now on the comedian’s website for $45. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Best Friends Animal Society.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe



