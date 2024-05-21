Fire Country season 2 just came to an end, but cocreator Max Thieriot is already working alongside the show’s costume designer, Sara Byblow, for season 3.

Warning: Spoilers below for Fire Country season 2, episode 10.

“We have had two fittings already thus far,” Byblow exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Friday, May 17, finale in which Thieriot’s Bode finally gets out of prison after being an inmate at Three Rock convict camp for two seasons.

Byblow noted that both she and Thieriot, 35, are working on getting a sense of what Bode’s style will be outside of prison when season 3 premieres this fall.

Related: What the Cast of ‘Fire Country’ Looks Like in Real Life Fire Country puts in a lot of work to make their cast look nearly unrecognizable on the show. The CBS series, which premiered in 2022, follows inmate Bode (Max Thieriot) as he gets a chance to shorten his prison sentence by volunteering for the California Conservation Camp Program. Bode gets assigned to his hometown where […]

“I mean, mid-season I was already putting together a million inspiration boards and, like, sending them back and forth to Max being like, ‘What do you think about this?’” Byblow recalled. “It’s exciting to get — not even a new character but like — someone who we’ve grown to love and bring them to life in a different way. ‘Cause we really haven’t been able to do that yet.”

The costume designer teased that the season 2 finale episode gave viewers a peek into Bode’s down-home roots. “Oh, girl, he’s wearing denim on denim in that [one] scene,” Byblow said with a laugh, revealing that Bode’s rough and tough personality will keep transforming. “We’re very excited about that.”

While Byblow said she “appreciates all types” of actors, even those who “don’t care” what they wear on camera, working with Thieriot has been a treat.

“There’s others who, like, truly wanna get involved, and it becomes part of their process [of] becoming that character,” she told Us, calling Thieriot one of those stars. “Max is so excited to get involved. I feel like in his fittings [he] wants to go through all the clothes with me.”

Byblow gushed: “He has his opinions and we truly have been collaborating on where Bode’s going to go and what Bode’s style is. Which just makes me so excited.”

She added that it makes her job “10 times better” when an actor comes into a fitting and says, “Oh, my God, we’re creating this character together.”

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More When it comes to firefighter TV shows, there are plenty for fans to choose from — including Chicago Fire, Fire Country and 9-1-1. Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 and gave life to the One Chicago universe with spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. “The challenge always is that we reflect and we edify […]

Byblow noted that it’s “lovely” that Bode is finally out of prison, even if the rest of his life is still complicated.

During the season finale, viewers saw Bode exit the church just as his ex-girlfriend Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) was about to marry Diego (Rafael de la Fuente). While the cliffhanger ended with Gabriela standing at the altar, fans will have to wait until next season to see if Bode and Gabriela’s love story is really over.

“I think if you’re a person of integrity and a good-hearted person, the universe somehow finds a way to place you where you’re meant to be — even if you’re not following in those tracks,” Arcila, 34, exclusively teased to Us about her character’s fate. “But I am excited to read what they’re going to write next season. I feel like one of the audience [members] right now waiting.”

Related: 'Fire Country' EP Answers Burning Questions After That 'Romantic Cliffhanger' Fire Country ended its second season with so many questions — which is why Us is delivering the answers. Executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano weighed in on the direction of the CBS show after season 2 ended on Friday, May 17, with Bode (Max Thieriot) planning his path back to becoming a firefighter after […]

Thieriot, meanwhile, kept quiet on whether Bode and Gabriela’s season 2 kiss ahead of her nuptials will ultimately derail her union. However, he did exclusively tell Us that Bode and Gabriela need a break now that he’s out in the real world.

“[Gabriela] is kind of like part of [Bode’s] addiction,” Thieriot shared. “So in a way, I think it was healthy for him to not be surrounded by her so much because it gave him the opportunity to not be so reactive and impulsive.”

He added that there is a “long way to go” before fans see the conclusion of Bode and Gabriela’s relationship.

Season 3 of Fire Country will premiere on CBS in fall 2024.