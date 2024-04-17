Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Isla Fisher is embracing everything orange.

The Wedding Crashers actress was spotted out on a stroll in London on Tuesday, April 16, her outfit styled to match her ginger locks. She wore an orange sweater and an orange-and-white gingham plaid coat, finishing off her look with classic blue jeans and white sneakers.

We want to recreate this look, but Fisher’s exact coat might be a little warm for the months ahead. That’s why we found a lighter version that’s perfect for spring days and summer nights. It’s just over $20 on Amazon too!

Get the Dokotoo Button-Up Plaid Long Shacket for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

We all know shackets are essential for spring, but this longline shacket will add that much more brilliance to your favorite outfits. While Fisher styled her heavier version with a turtleneck sweater, you might pair this Dokotoo pick with a tank top or mini dress!

The rust red colorway of this cotton-blend piece is going to get you closest to Fisher’s, but it also comes in seven other shades. You can also grab it in sizes S-XXL — while it’s still in stock, that is. We have a feeling this find is going to be a hit for 2024!

