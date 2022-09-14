Jada Pinkett Smith is practicing self-love. The actress celebrated “Bald Is Beautiful Day” with a stunning selfie.

The 50-year-old Girls Trip star, who has alopecia, shared a glowing photo of herself via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13, which showed her rocking a glamorous beat.

Her makeup included a golden highlight, dramatic lashes and a deep red lip, which complemented her buzzed hairdo. Pinkett Smith topped the look off with a dazzling champagne-colored silk top and dangling diamond earrings.

“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,” the Maryland native captioned the social media post, which received praise from her followers. “Flawless,” wrote one fan in the comments section. A second follower commented: “Stunning!” A third wrote: “Beyond Beautiful.”

The photo comes months after Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, made headlines for slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about the Set It Off star’s shaved head. The King Richard actor rushed the stage at the March 27 ceremony to defend his wife and smacked Rock in the face. When he returned to his seat, Smith shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth.”

Smith, 53, won Best After Shortly After the Incident. He later stepped down from the Academy before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that Smith would be banned from all Oscars events for 10 years.

After apologizing the next day with an Instagram statement, Smith took to social media in July to address the incident further. “It’s been a minute … Over the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and personal work … You asked a lot of fair questions that I wanted to take some time to answer,” the text read ahead of the clip, which was posted via Instagram.

In the lengthy video, the Pennsylvania native opened up about feeling remorseful for his actions. “I’ve spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment,” he explained. “I’m not gonna try to unpack all of that right now. But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

The I Am Legend star also shared that he attempted to get in contact with Rock, 57, but the comedian is “not ready to talk.”

He added: “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. … I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s–t.”

Pinkett Smith has long been candid about her struggle with the autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

“It was terrifying when it first started,” the Gotham alum recalled of her “issues” during a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going bald?’”

She explained at the time that she had been wearing a turban to cover up her hair loss, revealing that it was not an “easy” topic to discuss.