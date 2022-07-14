Standing by his friends. Kevin Hart is not picking sides when it comes to Will Smith and Chris Rock following their infamous encounter at the Oscars.

“I can only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best,” Hart, 43, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, July 13.

The Philadelphia native noted that he has stayed on good terms with Smith, 53, and Rock, 57, adding, “I still love [Will], I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

According to Hart, there is room for a reconciliation as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum deals with the fallout of the infamous slap. “Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after,” the DC League of Super-Pets star continued. “People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

Earlier this year, Smith made headlines when he hit Rock on stage following the comedian’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head. “Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me,” the South Carolina native said in censored footage that circulated online in March. As the Bad Boys actor returned to his seat, he was heard yelling at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth.”

Smith, who was nominated for his role in King Richard, went on to use his acceptance speech for the best actor award as a platform to apologize. “Oh, man. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said during the emotional speech. “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people. I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile, you got to pretend like that’s OK.”

He concluded: “I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. … Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. …Thank you for this moment. And thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. Thank you. I hope the academy invites me back.”

The Suicide Squad actor issued a second apology on social media one day after the situation. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote via Instagram.

In the lengthy message, Smith addressed his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions toward the Madagascar actor. “I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” he continued. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later confirmed that Smith would be banned from all Oscars events for 10 years following his resignation.

Hart’s insight on the incident comes after he recently joked about it during a set. “Will Smith didn’t plan that s–t,” the Night School actor said during his Reality Check tour earlier this month, according to an eyewitness.

Rock, for his part, also reflected on the shocking moment during his own comedy show. “Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he joked in April. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

