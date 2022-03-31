Setting the record straight. Chris Rock appeared to deny that Will Smith has reached out after slapping him at the Oscars.

“I haven’t talked to anyone despite what you may have heard,” the Everybody Hates Chris alum, 57, said during his second comedy show on Wednesday, March 30, according to multiple outlets.

The South Carolina native’s comment came hours after Us Weekly reported that the King Richard star, 53, has not spoken to Rock despite apologizing via Instagram.

“Chris is focusing on his tour,” the insider told Us on Wednesday. “He’s moving on and is looking forward to his upcoming gigs.”

The Grammy winner put on “a great show,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us of his first performance at the Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, adding, that the audience “laughed a lot and it really cut the tension.”

The Saturday Night Live alum began by asking his fans how their weekend was. “I’m still processing what happened,” Rock said before continuing his routine.

The Emmy winner was presenting the award for Best Original Documentary to Questlove at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, when he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. (The Red Table Talk cohost, 50, has been vocal about her alopecia diagnosis over the years.)

Although the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum laughed at the jest at first, he subsequently strode onstage and smacked Rock across the face before yelling from his seat: “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth.”

The rapper, who went on to win the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, addressed the altercation in a Monday, March 28, Instagram post.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” the Pennsylvania native told his followers at the time. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. … I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Calling himself a “work in progress,” the Golden Globe winner went on to write, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to The Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.”

The Academy has since claimed that they asked Smith to leave the awards show following the incident, but he “refused.” The actor has yet to address their most recent statement.

