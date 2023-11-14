Jamie Chung Demonstrates the Duality of a Puffer Vest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jamie Chung’s funny TikTok is inspiring our fall and winter wardrobe.

The Lovecraft Country actress posted a video captioned “How I think I’ll be dressing for the day versus reality” on the app, later reposting to Instagram. In the first clip, she’s wearing an ivory sweater, a matching puffer vest, leather shorts and tall Freda Salvador boots. In the “reality” part of the clip, she switches to sweatpants, a gray tee and clogs — but the vest remains!

This ivory vest is the Amey Oversized Puffer Vest by Storets, which retails for $129. Want to achieve the look for less? We have a super similar pick for you to add to your Amazon cart — and it’s only $30!

Get the Flygo Crop Quilted Puffer Vest for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

By grabbing this Flygo vest instead of Chung’s piece, you’re saving valuable funds to put toward holiday shopping. Girl math! But seriously — the Amazon option has everything we were looking for. The marshmallow-like quilting, the side pockets, the stand collar, the color, the slight crop — obsessed!

This vest also comes in black, khaki and a dark rust shade. Grab your fave — or faves! Puffer vests are very much in style right now, and as Chung demonstrated, they work perfectly for both chic days and lazy days. Want to see some other styles we found on our search? Shop below!

Get the Flygo Crop Quilted Puffer Vest for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more puffer vests we love:

Not your style? Explore other vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!