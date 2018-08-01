First, Jamie Dornan played the boss as Christian Grey, head of Grey Industries in the iconic BDSM trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey, and now, he’s back as the Boss — for Hugo Boss. The actor (and hunk!) has been revealed as Boss Parfum’s latest ambassador for Boss: The Scent along with model Birgit Kos.

In keeping with the fragrance’s seductive vibe, the Irish actor and Dutch model will be featured in the sizzling print and television campaigns, which are set to premiere in September.

According to the brand, the Boss man is a connoisseur of refined tastes — sophisticated, self-assured and confident. Naturally, Dornan is the perfect embodiment of these qualities, adding a mysterious magnetism to an already alluring vibe. Meanwhile, his counterpart Kos is known for her strength and confidence, contributing to a charming and captivating presence to match Dornan’s. It’s a match made in seduction heaven.

Dornan shared his excitement via a publicist statement explaining, “For me, Boss represents sophistication, masculinity and elegance. That’s why I’m thrilled to be joining the Boss family as the new fragrance ambassador.” On her latest gig, Kos shared the following statement: “I’m so happy to be a Boss woman! Working with Jamie was great. I could not have asked for a better person to work with.”

Can’t get enough of the former Mr. Grey? Not only can you look forward to his new fragrance campaign (it’s sure to be steamy), but you can also catch him in a number of high profile projects this fall including, Otto Bathurst’s Robin Hood Origins, Saha Gervasi’s HBO Movie My Dinner with Herve and the upcoming film, A Private War. Looks like there will be a ton of Jamie Dornan eye candy to indulge in for the next few months. Praise be!

