Celebrity stylist Janelle Miller is known for creating chic looks for Khloé Kardashian whether she’s hitting a red carpet, posing in a photo shoot, heading out for a night on the town or filming her hit TV show Revenge Body.

Regardless of the occasion, Miller and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have a fool-proof style method that allows the 35-year-old to be dressed to the nines 24/7.

“Khloé definitely always knows what she wants. She is the head of that ship, which is great, because honestly, it’s difficult when you have clients that don’t know,” Miller tells Stylish while celebrating her curated Valentine’s Day collection with Oh Polly.

“I feel like we’ve had such a great relationship together where we kind of just trust one another. … She’ll send inspo photos and I’ll send her inspo photos. It’s kind of just a back and forth and mainly Khloe already knows what she really wants in her mind,” she adds.

The two usually gather inspiration from previous fashion trends and then put their own spin on them to make them unique.

“She looks into vintage and archived pieces and we kind of just try and make it into a modern day situation,” the celebrity stylist spills.

One of the main styles from the past thats been grabbing their attention lately are form-fitting corset tops, which Miller included in her must-have items from the U.K. born brand.

“Corsets can be so versatile. … I think that you can wear flats with corsets and I think corsets with jeans is a very ‘90s vibe. It’s just cool girl,” she says.



If you are looking to amp up the look for a fancy fete, Miller believes it’s all about choosing the right footwear without overdoing it.

“I rely on the ‘less is more’ motto and think the cool-girl type of style is the way to go,” she reveals. “Whenever you’re dressing anything up, of course it’s about adding heels, but a lot of times I’ll see girls wearing crazy shoes with little dresses and I don’t feel like that’s the move. … I think with the Oh Polly pieces kind of speak for themselves and it’s just about lightly accessorizing those,” Miller reveals.

Some go-to pieces she relies on to switch up an ensemble: “A jacket or blazer can completely change your look. Bag-wise, whether it’s a crossbody one or a clutch situation, any accessory can really amp it up too,” she tells Stylish.

No matter what vibe you’re going for, the stylist recommends wearing clothing that you feel beautiful in.

“It’s about confidence and it’s about putting on the one piece that makes you feel good and that’s different for a lot of people. It’s about wearing whatever makes you feel comfortable and sexy,” Miller explains.

“With Khloé, her style shines through in her personality first and foremost because she is just such a cool person and that oozes over into her style, plus she’s gorgeous, so that also helps,” the stylist dishes.