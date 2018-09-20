Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Denim Do’s With Us!

Khloé Kardashian’s denim company, Good American, is all about inclusivity. So the star jumped at the chance to create a new size — 15 — after the brand saw its highest return rate in sizes 14 and 16. And the 34-year-old insists every piece in the line is offered in the full range. “I don’t think it’s a brand’s job to tell a woman what her [style] options are,” she says. As a former yo-yo dieter, she’s learned slow and steady wins the race.

“Fitness is one of my major priorities, but I feel good not putting pressure on myself [to lose weight quickly].” Now down 40 pounds five months after welcoming True, “I feel really comfortable in my skin,” she says. “I always like to improve, but I’m doing it in my time.” The style icon gives Us her jean-ious tops for confident style — no matter your size.