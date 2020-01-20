9021­­–oh no! These looks may have worked at the Peach Pit, but not so much anymore. Jennie Garth sat down with Us Weekly to play a hilarious game of “Fashion Police: When Bad Clothes Happen to Good People,” in which she reminisced about some of her most outdated style. From pink sequins to a “frumpy” green satin dress, watch the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 47, walk Us through her ‘90s wardrobe in the exclusive video above.

“I look like I’m wearing a disco ball. A pink disco ball,” she exclaimed, while looking at a red carpet photo of herself in a head-to-toe sparkly magenta number from the 1992 Golden Globes, alongside costar Tori Spelling. “I actually have Christmas decoration ornaments exactly like that now. And the bangs? Oh, it’s a good year.”

In another red carpet look from the Teen Choice Awards in 1999, Garth is sporting what she now calls a “leather handkerchief.” The orange triangular top was paired with a burgundy floor-length fitted skirt. “That is inventive. That’s good,” she laughed.

The actress, who recently partnered with Shipt.com and Sur La Table, admitted that even though time has passed, her style isn’t much different now. “My fashion sense back then is pretty much what it is now. Whatever works,” she noted. “My best friend, Tori, is really into fashion, and we work together a lot, and she’s always telling me that I need to think about it more and put more effort into it. It’s just not my thing! I need help, I need a professional. Let’s be honest.”

To watch Garth go through more of her infamous looks, watch the exclusive video above.