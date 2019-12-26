



Stars are just like Us … they make New Year's resolutions too. From giving up sugar to trying to be a kinder person, celebs like Jennie Garth, Julie Bowen and more shared their 2020 goals with Us Weekly. Watch the exclusive video above to hear what they're hoping to do.

Jennie Garth

“My New Year’s resolution is to work out more, meditate more, and to be nicer, kinder.”

Adam Devine

“I feel my New Year’s resolution is always the same and it’s to have a jawline like Brad Pitt. Pretty successful, almost every year so, now, I’m going to have a droopier jaw line [like] Zac Efron.”

Katie Lee

"My New Year's resolution, this year, is to do my best to stay more organized. This is my resolution just about every year, but I'm going to stick to it, I think."

Carson Kressley

“To learn one new thing. To be good at something. So I’ve been taking tennis lessons and I’m going to continue doing it. I used to be terrible and now I’m just really mediocre. So it’s working.”

Rachel Bilson

“My New Year’s resolution is to finish Looking for Alaska so Josh Schwartz doesn’t kill me.”

Ellie Kemper

“My New Year’s resolution is going to be not to eat so much sugar before bed, because I’m old now and my body can’t process it the same way. Then I wake up in the night in sweats, like I’m sweating … stop eating so much sugar before bed.”

Julie Bowen

"Every year I get all the kids to write down their New Year's resolutions and I take a picture of them. And this year my New Year's resolution is to actually put those together in one place, in a book and give them to all the kids so that they can actually remember what they are. I'm good at making other people do resolutions, not so good myself."

Stephanie Hollman

“My New Year’s resolution is to go on a trip with my children individually. So one with Chance and one with Cruz.”