Jennifer Aniston gave Us major hair inspiration at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 54-year-old actress debuted a subtle but noticeable haircut on the Sunday, January 7, red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Aniston’s blonde locks appeared shorter and cut in layers that framed her face and stopped at her collar bone. Her newly chopped crown was parted to the side and featured voluminous body thanks to a fresh blowout.

Aniston teamed her makeover with a timeless dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The black strapless number was equipped with a sweetheart neckline and a cinched waist that fell into a jewel embellished skirt. The classic design clung to Aniston’s figure and perfectly complemented her haircut.

For glam, Aniston opted for a soft face that included delicate mascara, rosy cheeks and a dainty pink lip. She topped her look off with dangling earrings, a diamond ring and dark nail polish.

While Aniston is not nominated for any awards at the 81st annual ceremony, her hit AppleTV+ series The Morning Show is in the running for Best Television Series — Drama alongside The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us and Succession.

The Morning Show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and more, follows the inside lives of people working at the fictional network UBA.

Aniston’s character, UBA anchor Alex Levy, made headlines late last year due to her sex scene with Jon Hamm.

In an October 2023 episode, Alex interviewed tech titan Paul Marks (Hamm), who was trying to buy UBA. Tension built up between Alex and Paul for several episodes before Alex interviewed the billionaire about allegations that he took advantage of a Stanford University student. Paul managed to portray himself as a changed man, and after the interview, Alex and Paul slept together.

“Having [director] Mimi [Leder] there, you’re protected,” Aniston told Variety in a December 2023 cover story. “I never felt uncomfortable. Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’ It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting.”