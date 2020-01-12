Jennifer Coolidge: What’s in My Bag?

Jennifer Coolidge played a dog mom in Best in Show, and she’s an animal lover in real life too! The actress, 58, was “surprised there aren’t more [sustainable luxury brands],” like Stella McCartney’s, she says — and then she found Escama Studio, which is responsible for her upcycled soda-tab bag. “It’s really cool — and it didn’t hurt an animal!”

The star of Like a Boss opens up her pop-can purse for Us.

Daddy’s Girl

“My dad went to Harvard and was in the ski club. I have the little medallion. He passed away and I carry that around.”

Ravenous Reader

“Hunger by Knut Hamsun has been in my purse forever. It’s my favorite book. Whenever I’m bored, I read it. I’m constantly amused by it.”

Smooth Move

“I just can’t live without Epicuren’s Kukui Coconut After Bath body moisturizer.”

Safety in Numbers

“I have bedazzled Mace by Blingsting on my keys. Girls spot it and are like, ‘I’ve got that.’ We’re all in the same club.”

Nuts About Nuts

“I buy these lemon almonds at the farmers’ market. I’m obsessed. I get them by the bucket.”

Cold Shoulder

“I’m always freezing, so I like to have a shawl with me.”

What else is in Coolidge’s purse? A woven faux leather wallet; an iPhone X in a gold and floral case; a Clé de Peau concealer; an Epicuren Colostrum Luminous Glow Cream; a Ren O12 Moisture Defense Oil; a Brilliant Black Oil Pulling; a Double Tenseur by Sisley; a Kevyn Aucoin lip gloss in Rose Gold; a Sheila Stotts hairbrush; a Tom Ford eyebrow pencil; a Hoola bronzer; an Avène tinted sunscreen; a L’Oréal Voluminous mascara; a PÜR Cameo Contour and Highlighting Stick; a Glossier blush; a Willa Jean coffee card; a Blue Bottle coffee card; three Café Gratitude cards; a magnifying mirror; matches; hair ties; Glide floss and a Real Scientific RSHO hemp oil.