Stylish

Jennifer Garner Is All Kinds of Adorable in a Gray Turtleneck

By
Jennifer Garner leaving 'The View' in New York City on November 27, 2023.
Jennifer Garner leaving 'The View' in New York City on November 27, 2023.Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Jennifer Garner just wore one of the cutest outfits ever.

The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed leaving The View in New York City on Monday, November 27, wearing a fitted, rib-knit turtleneck sweater in light grey with a darker gray miniskirt. She also added on semi-sheer black tights and black heels, her nails painted red.

One of the best parts about this outfit is that it’s quite easy to recreate! The first step? A gray turtleneck!

Get the Ekouaer Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater for just $27 at Amazon!

This rib-knit sweater looks very similar to Garner’s, and it will pair perfectly with a similar skirt as well — try this one! We also love it because this shade of gray looks good on everyone and goes with everything. It will quickly become a go-to piece!

Whether you copy Garner’s look or pair your turtleneck with jeans and booties, it’s an excellent way to feel instantly chic this fall and winter. Think you might prefer a slightly different style? Check out other knits we found below!

Get the Ekouaer Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater for just $27 at Amazon!

Shop more gray turtlenecks we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more sweaters here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

