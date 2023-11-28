Jennifer Garner Is All Kinds of Adorable in a Gray Turtleneck

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Garner just wore one of the cutest outfits ever.

The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed leaving The View in New York City on Monday, November 27, wearing a fitted, rib-knit turtleneck sweater in light grey with a darker gray miniskirt. She also added on semi-sheer black tights and black heels, her nails painted red.

One of the best parts about this outfit is that it’s quite easy to recreate! The first step? A gray turtleneck!

Get the Ekouaer Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

This rib-knit sweater looks very similar to Garner’s, and it will pair perfectly with a similar skirt as well — try this one! We also love it because this shade of gray looks good on everyone and goes with everything. It will quickly become a go-to piece!

Whether you copy Garner’s look or pair your turtleneck with jeans and booties, it’s an excellent way to feel instantly chic this fall and winter. Think you might prefer a slightly different style? Check out other knits we found below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day 33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Ekouaer Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more gray turtlenecks we love:

Looking for something else? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!