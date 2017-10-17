Eye do! Jennifer Lawrence and Kristen Stewart both rocked smokey lids last night at the 2017 Elle Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills presented by L’Oréal Paris and Calvin Klein, but the two looks were decidedly different.

Lawrence’s smokey eye was crafted by celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. The look was ultra-winged, which perfectly complemented the Mother! Star’s striking blue eyes. The key to this particular kind of smokey eye is to concentrate color all of over the lid, but only up to the crease. Then when you blend up and outward, you get the subtle shading on your wing — think of this is almost the reverse of your classic cut-crease smokey look. While Dempsey didn’t share the exact products she used on the Oscar winner, the makeup artist does have a Stylish-approved lid tint in a shade called smoke. It’s a blue black with the most subtle shimmer and we’d venture that it’s the only product you need for a quick sexy eye for a night out.

Stewart’s on the other hand, wore a smudgy smokey look that gave off major cool girl vibes. Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg used Chanel beauty products to create the Cafe Society actress’ major sooty eye. Not only was the look inky and dark, but it was perfectly smudged to define the actress’ gorgeous eyes. The key to nailing a classic smudged look a la K.Stew comes down to picking a creamy liner that not only blends to perfection (keep it concentrated at the lash line, but smudged below subtly), but then sets and stays for the rest of the night like this option from Chanel. Cool-girl vibes with type-a reliability.

And there you have it: two easy ways to create a smoky eye (and quickly, to boot) perfect for a last minute holiday cocktail party and even a hot date.

