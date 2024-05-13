Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Lopez just made a wardrobe staple feel fresh.

The “Can’t Get Enough” singer was photographed in Paris on Friday, May 10, where she’s been spending quality time with child Emme. Lopez wore a white crop top with Isabel Marant Jordy Pants in faded blue, which feature a wide-leg, high-rise silhouette and a white drawstring tie at the waistband. She also wore Loewe x On Cloudtilt sneakers and carried a green Dior purse.

Lopez’s actual jeans are available for purchase, but you’ll need to drop nearly $500 for a pair. Rather get the look for less? You need to see this similar pair from Amazon!

Get the Grapent Wide-Leg Stretch Jeans (originally $42) on sale for jut $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

For a stylish look and a comfortable feel, these Grapent jeans are a must for your Amazon cart. They look extremely similar to Lopez’s, complete with the white drawstring, but they cost a fraction of the price — about 93% less right now!

These soft and flattering jeans come in four different shades of blue, but the Azure Mood colorway is best for matching up with J. Lo. They come in eight other shades as well, including bright pops like hot pink and mustard yellow for summer!

Looking for a skinnier leg? Distressed details? A slightly different colorway? Don’t go anywhere. We’ve picked out seven other pairs you might want below!

Shop more drawstring jeans we love:

Not your style? Explore more jeans here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!