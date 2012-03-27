Jennifer Lopez Wows in Eye-Popping Neon Looks

With her bombshell curves and dazzling diamonds Jennifer Lopez doesn't need any help turning heads. However, that hasn't stopped her from rocking the season's most attention-getting trend: neon.

She chose a shocking chartreuse Michael Kors dress with hot pink Casadei pumps and Jacqueline Nerguizian jewelry for an appearance on a Brazilian talk show Monday.

That night, the 42-year-old superstar changed into a bright orange leather look for a night out with boyfriend Casper Smart, 24.

And on the March 22nd episode of American Idol, she hit the stage in the same long-sleeved florescent magenta Michael Kors dress that Brooklyn Decker donned at the 2011 Met Gala.

"Oh my, @JLo! Looking unbelievable in the neon slash gown on @AmericanIdol!" Kors tweeted when Lopez she stepped out in his slit-up-to-there look.

