Jennifer Love Hewitt Debuts Another New Hairdo

That was fast!

Newly single Jennifer Love Hewitt ditched her bob for longer hair extensions while shopping in Beverly Hills Tuesday afternoon.

The actress, 31, chopped off her hair last month after announcing her split from boyfriend (and Ghost Whisperer costar) Jamie Kennedy.

PHOTOS: See stars' sexy breakup makeovers

Of her short, bouncy curls, Hewitt told UsMagazine.com, "I needed to feel lighter! We just finished season five of [Ghost Whisperer], and I was just ready for a change."

She denied it was a post-breakup 'do.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Love Hewitt's body through the years

"I actually cut my hair before," she told Us. "It's just that I had to have long hair on the show, so I'd already done the haircut and we were just clipping in some pieces to keep it going. I just happened to finish filming and unveiled the haircut around the same time as the unveiling of the other news so now it's become my 'breakup haircut.'"

PHOTOS: How to get spring's hottest haircuts

So how is she coping with the split?

"Yoga, 72 hours of ice cream … it's all good!" she joked to Us. She's also "trying to follow" the advice of her new book, The Day I Shot Cupid.

VIDEO: Jennifer's recent fashion faux pas

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!