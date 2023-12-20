Jennifer Love Hewitt Steps Out After Getting Real About Aging

Jennifer Love Hewitt was a fresh-faced sight while running errands in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress showed off her au naturel glow during the Thursday, December 14, outing, teaming her makeup-free look with a cozy and trendy pink tie-dye sweat suit. She paired the comfortable getup with lime-green Hoka sneakers and wore her hair down and parted in the middle.

Hewitt’s casual day out on the town came after she was recently deemed “unrecognizable” by fans when she posted a photo via Instagram without any glam. The Ghost Whisperer alum opened up about the harsh backlash and the pressure she feels to look a certain way as a public figure in a December 5 episode of the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast.

“I was getting my hair done and I had not a stitch of makeup on, so I threw on a filter. I really gave it no thought,” Hewitt recalled of the snap, adding that other critics went so far as to claim she used the social media effect to shield what she “actually” looks like now that she’s in her 40s.

“This is crazy,” she told Rosenbaum, 51. When Hewitt tried to poke fun at the situation by posting a different photo using “over-the-top” filters on purpose, the judgment only intensified.

“Then they came after me for that,” Hewitt shared. “They were like, ‘Well, now she’s just defending herself,’ and, ‘Why is she defending?’ I realized I can do no right.”

The upsetting incident prompted an aha moment for Hewitt when she realized that fans sometimes hold celebrities to an unrealistic standard.

“They have this moment when they fall in love with you … and that’s who they want you to always be. And there’s something really beautiful about that, but there’s also something really not OK about that,” Hewitt said, adding, “Aging in Hollywood is really hard because you can’t do anything right.”

Hewitt explained that she believes some of her fans still look at her as a young star in her 20s, not seeing that she’s evolved and grown older.

While Hewitt does her best to block out the negative noise, she explained to Rosenbaum that the comments still hurt.

“To pretend we don’t [care] is a lie,” Hewitt said. “You don’t want to care what people think about you, but you have to care what people think about you.”