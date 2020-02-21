Some sleep naked just ‘cause, but there’s an extra special reason actress and comedian Jenny Mollen is sleeping nude this winter.

Mollen is currently encouraging her social media followers to participate in Gold Bond’s Sleep Naked Challenge— a test to see who can, well, sleep naked for the longest. The former My Partner Knows Best host has stepped up to try the challenge in pursuit of hydrated skin and better sleep.

The Live Fast Die Hot author admitted that this was her first time sleeping naked … ever! “Sleeping naked reminded me too much of my parents in the ‘70s, like free love, when everyone sleeps naked and walks around topless,” Mollen explained, reflecting on life before the challenge.

When Gold Bond reached out to Mollen to participate, she told Us that the timing felt right. “I have two boys who are obviously big fans of being naked at all times,” Mollen told Us Weekly over the phone. “And in the dead of winter, right now, specifically, I’m so dry. I can’t hydrate enough.”

To help the world from getting dry and itchy this winter, the brand wants fans to slather on Gold Bond Healing Lotion, Gold Bond Overnight Lotion or Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Lotion before slipping between the sheets au natural.

The mom of two did us the favor of walking us through her current nighttime lotion-and-strip regimen. She either applies the Radiance Renewal formula right after the shower, or right before bed, if she forgets the first time.

From there, it’s easy. “I drop my Wendy Williams robe and get under the covers, kind of like getting under the little sheets at a facial.” Mollen did note that she has a fear of the fire alarm going off in the night, but despite that, she said she’s “instantly more relaxed” at this point in her routine.

In the rare case that you’re doubting the effects of sleeping naked while lathered up in lotion, NYC board-certified dermatologist Hadley C. King supports it from a medical standpoint. “I believe that sleeping naked is a great way to give your skin a chance to air out and breathe,” she said. “I recommend moisturizing just before going to bed, so your skin can get a boost of restorative hydration while you sleep.”

Mollen’s noticed that her skin already feels softer and hydrated just a few days into the challenge. So now she wants her husband Jason Biggs to give it a go. “I want him to take the Sleep Naked challenge because I don’t know if he can do it mentally,” said Mollen. “He’s so tied to the linty shirts that he’s been wearing to bed for the past 20 years. When he comes home this weekend or next, I’m going to lather him and make him try.”

To share your experience with Mollen and Gold Bond, be sure to tag #SleepNakedChallenge and #GoldBond in your non-naked social media post.

