Jenny Slate accidentally bared her butt at the 2023 Oscars.

Slate, 41, revealed during a Tuesday, February 20, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when trying to sit at the ceremony. “I get on in there, I sit down and it splits,” she said of the black strapless corset gown made custom by Thom Browne. Slate explained that the piece was so form-fitting that she was “sewn” in “like a living doll.”

“And guess what was out? My butt,” she told Kimmel, 58.

Kimmel immediately erupted with laughter only pausing to ask Slate “how much” of her bum was exposed. “I would say it was half crack,” Slate confirmed.

Slate previously opened up about the dress to W Magazine following the award show, gushing that she and her stylist, Monty Jackson, had to “catch our breath” when they learned Thom Browne offered to make the gown.

Slate specifically requested a corset silhouette and protruding hip detail because “these are the things about my body that I like to celebrate now.” She added just the right amount of sparkle to the look with diamond and emerald jewelry from Gismondi 1754.

Before her bespoke gown tore, Slate was already experiencing a chaotic evening.

She revealed to Kimmel that she was actually rushing to the Oscars because her sprinter van accidentally drove to the Hollywood Bowl, an outside amphitheater, instead of the Dolby Theatre where the Oscars took place.

As soon as she got inside, her movie Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was being announced as a nominee in the Best Animated Feature category. “We’re the first award up, my butt’s out, we lose right away,” she joked to Kimmel.

Although she lost the award for Best Animated Feature, she was still able to accept a number of awards with the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Slate joked that she “waddled” on stage while “holding my butt.”