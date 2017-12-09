So, not all of Us were blessed by being born Jessica Alba — but that doesn’t mean we can’t snag some of her most major beauty secrets courtesy of her makeup artist and Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant Daniel Martin. He stopped by to show Us Weekly Deputy Beauty and Style Director Beth Shapouri and Us Weekly Beauty and Style Editor Roxanne Adamiyatt how he slams Jessica Alba and we picked up four key tricks along the way. Read on to snap them all and watch the video to see them in action!

Powder Is Your Friend

Martin explained that if you like your skin to look radiant and dewy, you can still use powder in strategic places. For example: down the center of the face and across the t-zone. Another crucial tip: be sure to use your brush to dab powder (he used Honest Loose Setting Powder) in the corners of the nose.

Jessica Loves Honest Beauty Balm

Once you’ve powdered, you may want to leave things as they are, or add a little extra radiance. The key to this is one of Jessica’s fave Honest Beauty products: the Beauty Balm. Martin suggests dabbing it on the cheekbones and down the bridge of the nose, but it can also be used on the eyelids for a subtle, natural highlight or to create an edgier look over eyeshadow. The best part? You can also use this true multi-tasker to moisturize cuticles, elbows, lips — just about anywhere.

The Best Way to Smudge Your Eyeliner Is By Blinking

The key to an effortless and sultry smokey lies in the liner, according to Martin. His secret for the perfect smudge without any extra effort is pretty clutch too. All you have to do is take your pencil liner or kohl and rim your waterline. Then squeeze your eyes shut — it’s that simple! The natural tearing from your eyes will do the blending and product moving for you but in a natural way.

Use Your Fingers

Sometimes your eyeshadow is best applied with your fingertips, instead of a brush. Why? When you apply a highlight shade, using your finger (especially your pinky) will more easily allow you to apply pigment where the light naturally hits. Another reason: you’re less likely to use the color in a way that benefits your bone structure — and thus, enhances your natural beauty, as opposed to creating a visual effect of something that is not there.

Check out how Martin uses Honest Beauty products and see more of his tips in action in our full Facebook Live.

