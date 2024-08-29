Jessica Chastain showed off her go-to glam routine — as well as her growing silver strands — and we couldn’t be more obsessed.

Chastain, 47, kicked off her makeup routine, which was featured in Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series on Wednesday, August 28, by applying the True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum to her skin and letting it “absorb.”

“I worked with a makeup artist once who just kept hitting me. She kept doing this to my skin with the products,” she said with a laugh, slapping her own face. “I realized it made my skin look better. Don’t know what that is.”

As Chastain applied eye masks, she explained that “taking care of your skin is an extension of taking care of yourself.” She then rubbed in a tinted sunscreen from True Botanicals, explaining that she also uses the product as a primer for her eyeshadow.

The Interstellar actress then went in with the Makeup by Mario palette and applied a nude shade to her inner corners. Chastain then made her eyes pop even more by sweeping a light brown shade under her eyes. She later added even more brightness to her look with white eyeliner in her waterline.

“I love pops of color in my wardrobe, but in terms of my face, earth tones all the way,” she said.

Next, she hydrated her skin with the True Botanicals Renew Pure Radiance Oil, admitting she “doesn’t drink enough water” to have a dewy complexion.

Before she put on foundation, Chastain used the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion and Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen to achieve a glowy look. “I like this Charlotte Tilbury [Flawless Filter Foundation],” she gushed. “The goal is to look as natural as possible.”

“Sometimes when I’m acting, I wear even less makeup than I do in normal life,” Chastain said while bending her base in, explaining that some of her characters wouldn’t have “time” to do their makeup every day.

Chastain then used the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick to brighten her under eyes and warned her cheeks up with the Neen Going Rouge Cheek & Lip Cream.

The Help actress then added a pop of color to her glam with the Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Lipstick.

“If it’s evening and I’m like, ‘I want a big red mouth,’ it just feels so bad ass and French,” she said while patting the stain into her pout.

For finishing touches, Chastain applied mascara to her lashes, contoured her nose, and gelled her eyebrows.

She then took her hair out of its clip and revealed her growing gray strands. “This is my natural hair color,” Chastain explained. “The cool thing about red hair too is that it turns white, it doesn’t really turn gray.”

She concluded the video by giving the camera a wave and promising to drink more water.