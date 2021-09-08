No time for the haters! Jessica Chastain is loud and proud about her obsession with fashion — and she doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her large clothing collection.

“I do have an issue with people blaming women for having a ton of shoes, or too many clothes — come on,” she said in a Tuesday, September 7, interview with L’Officiel. “If someone wants to look fabulous, let them look fabulous. Let them express themselves in whatever way they want to.”

She continued: “If they want to wear a pound of makeup, let them do it. If they want to wear wigs, let them do it. I love fashion and glam as a form of self-expression.”

Using style and beauty as a way to show emotion is something she’s been taking into account for her latest role as Tammy Faye Bakker in her new movie, The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

She even told stylist Mitchell Travers that she needed to recreate one of Faye’s most over-the-top looks for the film.

“The one thing I really loved, because it was so silly, was the white fur coat with the white hat. Faux fur of course,” she said in the interview. “That’s actually from a picture I saw of her that I took to Mitchell Travers, our costume designer, like, ‘Mitch, please! We have to recreate this look!’”

Chastain went onto explain that she loves the ‘90s vibe for her character. “I love her red jacket with the leopard lining — she famously said her two favorite colors were pink and leopard. It’s a way of honoring her.”

While fashion may have been fun, the glam Chastain needed to transition into her character was a bit taxing — she spent hours per day getting prosthetics. In fact, one day she spent a grand total of 7 1/2 hours getting her makeup done.

“I think for sure I’ve done some permanent damage to my skin on this. Listen, I eat very pure, and I take very good care of my skin and I stay out of the sun and all that stuff,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an August interview.

Still, it was no match for the “heavy” makeup. “When you’re wearing it all day, every day — the weight of it on your body, it stretches your skin out. I finally took it off and I was like, ‘I look 50 years old!’ No I’m kidding. But it’s fine. It’s for my art,” she added.

