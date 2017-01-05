Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin photog @edeck87 A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Letting loose! Jessie James Decker shared a photo of her perfectly imperfect bikini body while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday, December 31. The “Lights Down Low” singer, 28, sat beachside sipping a tall glass of iced tea while modeling a blush two-piece from her own Kittenish line that featured one unique accessory. “#loosemommyskin,” she captioned the photo, poking fun at her figure.

Decker’s nearly 2.5 million Instagram followers praised the country singer for owning up to her flaws. “Love that you're showing off the extra belly skin from carrying such big babies! My big bubby was 10lb 1oz and my belly looks like same!! I'm somewhat self conscious of it but I love that you own it and you own your happiness. Thanks for all the inspiration, Jessie!💕👶🏼💁🏼,” one user commented. Another agreed, writing “I wish my ‘loose mommy skin’ looked like this lol.”

New suits coming y'all ?#kittenishsuits #meow #momscanbesexytoo #vacation @kittenishboutique A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

The clothing designer, who shares two children with NFL player Eric Decker, kept the momspiration going throughout her entire vacation, beginning her trip with a video selfie (where she wore another Kittenish two-piece swimsuit) on December 28. And for a New Year’s Eve date night, she shimmered in a gold-sequined body conscious midi dress.

Happy new yearrrrrrrrrrr A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:40pm PST

Jessie and Eric have proved that they know how to keep the fire burning. In a September 2016 interview with Us Weekly, the songwriter revealed that she and her husband schedule sex nights! “I’ll send him a message and be like, ‘Babe, it’s on tonight,’” she said. “Life gets really crazy with kids, and schedules are hard, but couples need to be intimate. You have to find that time to connect with your partner.”

