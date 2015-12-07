Jessie James Decker is a singer, wife to New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, and mom to two kids under the age of 2, but that doesn't stop her from looking fierce in her day-to-day.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's cool mom street style

Since she doesn't always have time to sit through an entire glam process, Decker has mastered the art of looking fabulous with little time to spare. And as the fashion designer for the clothing line Kittenish, she can't afford a style fumble.

PHOTOS: Hilary Duff's cool mom street style

So how does she get it all done and still look great? The "Boys in the Summer" singer swears by leggings, spray tan, and air-styling her hair. To get more of her tips on new-mom fashion and beauty, watch today's Red Carpet Daily, presented by AT&T.

(Wardrobe credit: Rachel Zoe dress, provided by Lord & Taylor.)

Tweet with @UsWeekly using the hashtag #stylebyUs!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!