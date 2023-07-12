Jinger Duggar’s wardrobe no longer has limits after growing up with strict dress code practices.

The 29-year-old TV personality’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 11, to share a photo of his wife wearing a black tank top and ripped jeans — a look her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wouldn’t have approved of when she was younger. “Summer summer summertime,” Vuolo, 35, captioned the snap of Jinger smiling widely. Jinger finished her look with a pair of sunglasses and sneakers.

Jim, 57, and Michelle, 56 — who shared their lives with the world for years on their TLC series 19 Kids and Counting — taught their daughters to dress modestly and were not allowed to wear pants.

Jinger opened up about the strict rules in her book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, writing, “My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment.’”

The Duggar family traditions were exposed further in the Amazon Prime Video documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which premiered on the platform in June. The limited series included Jinger’s sister Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard.

The four-episode special also dug into the family’s controversies, from their involvement in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) teachings to Josh Duggar‘s sexual assault allegations and his 2021 arrest on child pornography charges. Josh, 35, is currently serving more than 12 years behind bars in Texas following his 2022 conviction.

Jill, 32, also opened up about her decision to distance herself from her family’s traditions.

“Eventually you start making your own decisions, like the nose ring that I got, and it’s piece by piece. Little by little … [you] do what you need to survive,” Jill said of taking back control of her life after claiming that her father previously was in charge of the large brood’s decisions.

Jill’s parents spoke out about the documentary, calling the project “derogatory” in a statement posted via their website.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days,” Jim and Michelle shared. “Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose.”