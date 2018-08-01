Bringing sexy back! Supermodel Joan Smalls just launched a new swimwear and intimates collection with Smart & Sexy. The 30-year-old beauty is known for her sultry looks and now you can get in on it (for an affordable price with pieces ranging from $10 to $28. Even better than the price tag? The line was made with all different shapes and sizes and includes sizes from 32B to 40DDD.

And if that doesn’t have you hooked, the designs are super cute too, so you can unleash your inner supermodel while wearing them. “I am excited to share my first ever collection of swimwear and intimates that was inspired by my tenure on the runway and my eclectic personal style,” Smalls says.

The always stunning model has certainly shared a variety of looks throughout her career and adds that there is something for everyone with the range of “sporty, elegant, comfortable, chic, bold and simplistic” styles. Some of the standout pieces include the Strappy-Back Lace Light Lined Bra ($14) that’s perfect for peeking out under backless tops, the Crushed Velvet Triangle Bikini top ($24) and bottom ($18) to keep you looking trendy (while staying comfy) at the beach and the Fishnet Swim Cover Up ($18) to add some edge to your beachwear.

As for her own style motto? “I’m a strong believer that fashion should be fearless and the unique of the pieces helps them stand out,” she dishes.

It’s safe to say that the collection has gotten our attention. Shop the pieces now at Smart & Sexy and Walmart.

