



Jonathan Van Ness says he feels like he might have Benjamin Button syndrome thanks to his super simple skincare routine.

The Queer Eye star shared his nightly regimen in a video with Byrdie on Thursday, October 10. And, of course, because he is a modern-day treasure, the video is filled with adorably fun quotes and tons of useful information.

The Secret to Demi Moore’s Youthful Glow Involves 4 Moisturizers — Plus Tips for Sensitive Skin

He begins by washing his face with Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser. “I’m so living my facial cleanser commercial fantasy right now,” he says as he applies in circular motions. “You know those Noxzema girls in the ‘90s didn’t get enough credit. It’s hard to wash your face on camera honey.”

Once his makeup is all off, he adds a quick boost of nourishment with Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. Along with his face and chest, he also spritzes is on his hands. “I don’t know why,” he explains. It just makes me feel like I’m living luxuriously.” Fair enough! It is a lovely mist.

Next, he pats on a dollop of Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream. Being an ambassador for the brand, he also turns towards the Squalane Phyto-Retinol Serum, for a gentle yet active formula that gives him a nice glow.

Who Wore It Best: Celebrities Face off in the Same Outfits

As he speaks he holds each product up the camera with this other hand behind it — and old-school influencer move. “Do I have a YouTube channel? No. Am I going to do this? Yes,” he teases.

To moisturize, he uses Algenist Genius Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream. “She’s very gorgeous and great for nighttime.”

He finishes everything up with Biossance Squalane Vitamin C Rose Oil that he swears by. “This oil right here, she is my friend she is my confidant she soothes me.”



For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!