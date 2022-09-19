Jordyn Woods is evolving her style — and she wants Us to come along for the ride. The model teamed up with Shein on a sexy collaboration that won’t break the bank.

“I just want people to feel confident and to feel like they’re making a statement in their own life,” Woods, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively of the line, which dropped online at Shein.com on Monday, September 19. “Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear … and I’m all about being the center of attention in your own life.”

With the retailer, the reality star is offering a collection that blends drama and elements of French glamour from the 2001 film Moulin Rouge. Shoppers will find figure-hugging mini dresses, edgy bralettes, sultry bodysuits and trendy matching sets — ranging in price from $7 to $47. In a promotional video for the capsule — as seen above — the social media star channels her inner Satine, donning pieces from the project, which she styled with pearls and fishnet tights.

“These are good wearable pieces that can hold you down on a night out or a hot date,” Woods raved.

For the California native, accessibility is important. “I love that Shein offers a lot of different looks at an affordable price,” she explained. “It was important for me to align with a brand that is achievable for most people … I want people to have options, things they feel proud to wear and can afford to wear.”

Woods further explained that this collab is especially important as she approaches a milestone birthday on September 23.

“I’m turning 25, I’m evolving my style and who I am as a person. I’m showing up for myself. I think we are all evolving, and it doesn’t hurt to feel sexy and confident throughout that journey,” she exclusively told Us.

As she gears up to celebrate another trip around the sun, Woods opened up about how she protects her wellness by prioritizing herself.

“I’m learning how to create healthy boundaries,” the Secndnture founder said. “I didn’t have a lot of time to develop that before … and now, as I get older, I understand how crucial it is to be able to say ‘No.'”

She added: “Furthermore, I make sure to show up for myself every day, whether that’s going to the gym or doing something for my mental health. I want to show up for me.”