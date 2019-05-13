Ever wanted to dress like a world leader? After Veep‘s series finale, you can now bid on the same clothes that Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ presidential character, Selina Meyer, wore on the show.

Screenbid’s live auction is offering some of the most iconic looks from the HBO series, including outfits from major designers like Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Victoria Beckham and Narciso Rodriguez.

Other designer duds, which are going for as much as 70 percent off, include Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Prada. To literally step into the Seinfeld alum’s shoes, you can bid on her character’s Manolo Blahniks, Jimmy Choos and Casadeis. And for handbags, Gucci, Dior and Louis Vuitton purses are available.

Additionally, the auction features President Selina Meyer’s “red dress collection” that she wore throughout the seven seasons.

If you don’t fancy a political wardrobe, you bid on set pieces like furniture, home goods and props straight from the “Oval Office,” including the pen stand on Selina’s desk, the presidential seal rug and the portrait of George Washington. Plus, other props and wardrobe pieces are up for grabs from characters such as Gary Walsh, Jonah Ryan, Amy Brookheimer, Richard Splett, Dan Egan, Ben Cafferty, Kent Davison, Sue Wilson and Catherine Meyer.

Veep aired its series finale on Sunday, May 12. The satirical TV show ran for seven seasons on HBO and won three Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. Louis-Dreyfus, for her part, picked up six Emmys as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The auction, featuring more than 1,000 pieces, is currently live.

