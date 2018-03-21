We can always count on celebrity hair guru and TRESemme global stylist Justine Marjan to create seriously enviable looks on her gorgeous clients like Kim Kardashian and Olivia Culpo, and now she’s showing Us exactly how to recreate some of her go-to styles. In this week’s edition of Us Weekly (on newsstands now), Marjan demoed two styles on Culpo (one wavy, one straight) using the new ghd Gold Styler flatiron. In the video above, Marjan takes Us though two more looks — a boho spiral curl and super playful braid — that didn’t make the issue and are perfect fixes for bad hair days

With undone waves and piecey texture ruling the roost, we thought the spiral curl had seen better days, but leave it to Marjan to have figured out a way to make banana curls cool. Using her flatiron, Marjan separated the former Miss Universe’s hair into vertical sections and uniformly rotated the iron away from her face as she curled her entire head. To keep the ringlets from looking too done, Marjan used her fingers to break up the curls.

Marjan said the style is perfect for music festivals and concerts. Culpo, meanwhile, admitted that she usually favors a more “tres chic” look and called the curls “a little out there” at first but came to love the “boho-ethereal” vibe.

For days when your hair just isn’t cooperating, Marjan has the coolest solution: a Dutch braid. Giving the classic French braid a modern twist, the hair whisperer gathered three pieces of hair from Culpo’s part and began to weave, adding strands from each side as she went. The only difference between a Dutch-style plait and a traditional French style is that she wrapped pieces under (not over) the center strand to create an inverted style.

After loosening up the “playful braid” with her fingers, Marjan placed pins at the top and bottom of the plait to secure it. Simple but cute, this style will surely solve many of our second (and third and fourth) hair day woes.

