Smooth, stick-straight hair seems like it would be simple in theory, but for anyone who has attempted to create a style with a uniform lay, they’re all too aware that it’s easier said than done. #BeenThere. Luckily for Us, Justine Marjan ghd North America Ambassador and the hands behind those perfectly groomed blunt bobs you’ve seen all over Instagram (we’re looking at you, Khloe Kardashian), sat down with supermodel Olivia Culpo to demonstrate her tried-and-true step-by-step for creating the sleek look — and they documented it!

First, Marjan suggests that when you go ultra-straight, opt for a center part, which she says is “really flattering, especially if you have symmetrical features.” To create that crisp center part, Marjan suggests using the center of the nose as a guide for where to place it on your head.

Once you have your part, take super thin horizontal sections (she says that helps create the reflective shine) and follow a brush down the hair with your flatiron (Justine used the ghd Gold Styler on Olivia.) Then, to create pin-straight ends, hold the iron at the end of the hair for an extra second, which helps create definition. Afterwards, grab some hairspray and apply it to a brush and run that through your strands for hold.

Pro-tip: once you’ve finished the front section, pin the bits around your face with no-crease clips to flatten the hair and prevent fly-aways. When the whole look is finished, spray a toothbrush with more hairspray and smooth over any remaining frizz to keep things sleek.

Another clutch piece of advice? According to Marjan, boar bristle brushes are the best for keeping your tresses smooth.

At long last, take out the clips and smooth the hair alongside your face — et voila! You have a look that Olivia calls “timeless and effortless” — perfect for any occasion.

