What happens when you put former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and her favorite celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan in a room together? You get the best hair talk — and girl talk — ever! In the video above, we tapped Culpo and Marjan to share their best hair hacks and teach Us how to create the ultimate sexy S-wave using the new ghd Gold Styler flatiron.

To create the tousled bedhead vibe, Marjan recommends blow drying hair first to create a “good foundation,” before breaking out the flatiron. Culpo explained that this has become one of her favorite looks because “it’s effortless” and can be dressed up or down depending on your style. The best part? Because you’re working with a flatiron instead of a curling tool, you can also smooth out flyaways and straighten unruly tresses all at the same time.

Watch Celebrity Hairstylist Sarah Potempa Teach Us How to Create Sexy Beach Waves

If you’re anything like Us and go as long as possible between hair washes, wavy hair is great because it can be transformed over several days with just a couple of styling products. Culpo shared that she loves to add some dry shampoo to her roots for added texture and is a big fan of the Oribe Dry Shampoo and Ouai Texturizing Hairspray. Majan, meanwhile, loves Tresemme Fresh Start Volumizing Dry Shampoo.

Olivia Culpo, Shanina Shaik and More Models to Star in New E! Docuseries ‘Model Squad’

Despite all the primping and pampering she has had over the course of her career, Culpo shared with Us that she has never dyed her hair! Her chocolate brown locks are au naturel, and she plans to keep them that way as long as possible because she’s “afraid” of what her hair would look like colored. She did admit that she will “have to do it eventually” when those pesky grey hairs start coming in.

Looking back on all the fun styles they’ve created together, both Culpo and Majan consider the braided updo she wore to the 2017 Golden Globes (above) and the slick side-swept bangs and low ponytail she sported at the 2017 Oscars as their favorite looks. When it comes to hair #goals, Culpo said she is obsessed with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s luscious locks, and she can’t get enough of Selena Gomez’s fearless style.

Meet the ‘Sports Illustrated’ 2018 Rookies of the Year — Including Olivia Culpo!

So while we’re busy obsessing over Culpo’s sexy waves in the video above, it’s good to know she has her own list of girl crushes to look to for inspo!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!