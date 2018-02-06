There is perhaps no more covetable hairstyle than the perfectly tousled, just-got-back-from-the-beach waves so often spotted on celebrities and models alike. While the look appears effortless, anyone who has ever attempted to curl their own hair knows it’s anything but simple. So for those of us not #blessed with our own glam squads, we asked the ultimate expert — celebrity hairstylist and creator of the Beachweaver Sarah Potempa — to give Us a step-by-step guide to creating the ultimate sexy beach wave in the video above!

Potempa, the pink-haired mane maven behind the famous tresses of Camila Cabello, Lea Michele and Emily Van Camp, basically wrote the book on how to create the sexiest waves. Her cult-favorite hair tool, the Beachweaver, makes undone bends and lived-in curls easy to achieve, and she demonstrated how to do it on Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg.

In order to avoid banana curl ringlets and achieve lived-in waves that are more reminiscent of salt air and piña coladas than Toddlers and Tiaras, Potempa shared that it’s all about the direction in which you curl your hair. Rather than curl towards the face, Potempa said you have to curl away from the face, and she even included a foolproof button on the Beachweaver irons to ensure you don’t mess it up.

But that’s not the only thing to keep in mind when creating sexy waves. Watch the video above to learn how hot your curling iron should be, how you transform freshly curled hair into cool-girl waves and the number one mistake people make when curling their hair at home. If you’re anything like Us, you’re guilty of it!

