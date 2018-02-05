Red carpet realness! As Us Weekly’s beauty director, I’ve studied the details of countless celebrity hairstyles, including those that get seemingly set, teased and tousled for hours. But not every star-approved style takes the better part of a day to do: We discovered the fastest fancy look — and demonstrated it just for you in the video above!

To show Us how to recreate a red carpet hair look in mere minutes, we tapped Sarah Potempa — the mane maven behind Lea Michele, Camila Cabello and Emily Van Camp, and creator of the trusty hair tool the Beachwaver. Potempa told Us that the easiest way to make hair look “done” is to do a braid, but not just your basic braid. Turns out the braids you see on the red carpet are created with five strands (instead of three), which give hair more texture and flair. The intricate weaving may appear complicated, but Potempa shared her pro tricks to make the DIY style beyond doable.

Watch the video to see just how simple it is to create a five-strand braid and then marvel at Potempa’s quick-change artistry as she morphs the braid into an updo!

