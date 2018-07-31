A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jul 29, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Whether you’ve got a beach vacay planned or just want to look like you spent some time in salty sea air, celeb hair guru Justine Marjan (you know, the woman behind the enviable locks of Olivia Culpo, Khloe Kardashian and more) is here with a step-by-step guide to recreating the tousled summery waves she just whipped up for actress Dove Cameron. Marjan shared a how-to of the look, which is seemingly for a magazine shoot, on her Instagram Story on Monday, July 30, and Cameron followed it up with her own behind-the-scenes selfie showing off her beachy tresses.

While the look may say “effortless” and “cool,” it takes a bit of work to get the strands to fall just so. To start, Marjan prepped the Disney star’s damp locks with a suite of nourishing products to protect her platinum mane from the damaging effects of heat styling. A cocktail of the TRESemme Repair & Protect mist, Virtue Labs Styling Cream and Ouai Hair Oil provided the perfect base for sculpting those lived-in bends.

Rather than relying purely on a curling iron to add texture, Marjan first used the Wet Brush round brush when the hair was about 80 percent dry to create a few spirals. She followed it up with the ghd curl iron, wrapping “large vertical sections away from the face.” The combo of the two created a lived-in, natural-looking wave pattern that feels beach-ready and relaxed instead of overly uniform and glam.

After brushing out the curls, she sprayed the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray throughout for a bit of undone edge, while the Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel helped to keep the ends of the hair looking healthy and fresh. Finally, a spritz of the TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray offers a bit of hold to keep it all in place.

