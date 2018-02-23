There is perhaps no greater beauty conundrum than how to style second day hair that probably should have been washed the night before. But for those who have long wondered what do with not-so-cute greasy roots when a baseball cap is out of the question, models like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber just gave us the answer on the Max Mara Fall 2018 runway at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, February 22.

The star-studded show included a new generation of catwalk queens like Gerber and Hadid, in addition to fashion week favorites like Lara Stone, Doutzen Kroes and Joan Smalls. Modeling the brand’s lux outerwear and chic, ‘80s-inspired separates, the ladies sported a lived-in half-up, half-down hairstyle that would only work with dirty — ahem, unwashed — locks.

Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight dreamed up the undone look. On Instagram, he shared he was “unwittingly” inspired by late British punk stylist Judy Blame, who died earlier this week. McKnight described the piecy hair texture as “an explosion of feather-like dreads” that he topped off with glittery “M” brooches he found on Max Mara creative director Ian Griffith’s desk. He called the hair accessory a “perfect finish to what was an early-80s London-influenced collection.”

On the runway, the hair was paired with either a smudgy black cat eye or neon-colored lip created by makeup artist Tom Pecheux. Off the runway, however, both Hadid and Gerber were spotted departing the the Max Mara show in cool layered looks, minimal makeup and their apres-gym hair intact. Despite looking super cool on the runway with the brand’s workwear-inspired outfits, the hairstyle worked equally well with the girls’ model-off-duty ensembles.

For those of us without a glam squad to rely on, we imagine recreating the style by raking a handful of dry shampoo through our second day hair before pulling it back into an imperfect half ponytail and grabbing whatever hair clip, pin or ribbon happens to be laying around. Problem solved!

