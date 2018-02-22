Um, the hair at the Moschino Fall 2018 show, which took place at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 21, has us all yearning for mod bobs. Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid and the rest of the model mafia strut their stuff down the runway in incredible retro wigs that can only be described as the perfect mix between Jackie O. and Betty Rubble — and it was next level.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The former First Lady’s bob is one of the most iconic styles around — from the volume to the slight flip up at the ends, it was the perfect peppy look to accompany her signature hats. And of course, many of the models even donned similar pillbox toppers. But the shape of the curvy wigs also reminded us of the bobbed (and equally famous) character on the Flintstones: Betty Rubble. And in typical Jeremy Scott for Moschino fashion, the retro looks did have a slightly cartoony vibe.

Happy Birthday, Cindy Crawford! See How the Supermodel Hasn’t Aged From 22 to 52

If you’re not quite sold on the whole bouffant bob (look, pillbox hats aren’t for everyone), there’s more for you to take note of here: flipped-out ends are in again. Rowan Blanchard stepped out with her darling bob curled up at the ends for the Gucci Show in Milan this week. Bella Hadid also rocked the look on her blunt bob a few months back before she appeared in the show, if you need any more inspo. And if if you aren’t into such a drastic flip at the end, you could always subtly curve your ends up into a ’90s Turlington-esque look like the one celebrity hairstyle Jen Atkin created for Camila Coelho for NYFW.

The takeaway: mod is in … so prepare your bobs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!