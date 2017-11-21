It’s official: Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford look so much alike they could be twins and the proof is in their yearbook photos. Crawford shared a side-by-side photo of her throwback high school picture along her daughter’s current one, and they look more like sisters than a mother and daughter duo.

School pics, now and then. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:36am PST

“School pics, now and then,” the 51-year-old captioned the lookalike snapshots on Tuesday, November 21, where both stars have the same smile, bold brows, pert nose and glossy brown locks. Another similarity: they both opted for necklaces, with Gerber going for a sweet pendant necklace and her mom wearing two simple strands.

But the 16-year-old model of the moment gets more from her mom than just her gorgeous looks … Crawford also shares great advice with her daughter about the modeling industry and life in general.

“She gives me advice for life more than modeling, like ‘Be on time,’ which is really important in the industry we’re both in,” the model, who fronts the Hudson Jeans’ spring/summer campaign, has previously said. “And to be kind to everyone. Everyone that I’ve worked with says she’s the most professional person that they work with, so I could only hope that they say the something about me.”

Current mood 😛#spaday A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Of course, Gerber has also confessed to borrowing clothes from Crawford’s closet. “I’ll ask to borrow things, and they’ll wind up in my own wardrobe permanently,” she once dished to Teen Vogue. “My mother constantly wonders why stuff disappears.”

The pretty pair also share beauty treatments, as seen in a recent Instagram where they rocked matching robes and under eye masks during a spa day.

Can you imagine how chic their Thanksgiving will be?

