Kaia Gerber knows it’s always good to learn from your elders! The model of the moment is only 16 years old, but she’s learned a lot from her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford and famous friend Kendall Jenner.

Turns out that her mom’s advice can apply to all of Us, not just models. “She gives me advice for life more than modeling, like ‘Be on time,’ which is really important in the industry we’re both in,” the model, who fronts the Hudson Jeans’ spring/summer campaign, explained. “And to be kind to everyone. Everyone that I’ve worked with says she’s the most professional person that they work with, so I could only hope that they say the something about me.”

Gerber also revealed that she learned how to juggle being a supermodel with a social life from 21-year-old Kendall Jenner. “I think [Kendall] does a really good job about having a life outside of [work] and staying with your friends and not separating yourself too much, so I’ve just kind of learned that from her,” she exclusively told E!.

Another thing walking in 18 shows during her first ever Fashion Week taught her? How necessary it is to get your beauty rest. ““I learned the importance of sleep during the course of this season!” she told Vogue. “Taking time for yourself is crucial when you’re surrounded by people all day.”

Being punctual and nice, making time for friends, and getting enough sleep are all tips Stylish stands behind, no matter what industry you’re in!

