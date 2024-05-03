Rock an Oversized Denim Vest Like Kaitlyn Bristowe for Just $30

Kaitlyn Bristowe is doing denim right.

The former Bachelorette lead and cohost posted a video and a couple of selfies to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 2, in a country-chic outfit. She wore an oversized denim vest over a white crop top with black shorts, cowboy boots and a cowboy hat. Her hair was braided in pigtails.

Bristowe’s vest had a faded black look and a longline fit that reached past the hem of her shorts. We fell in love with the getup — so we made it our mission to find a vest like hers on Amazon!

Get the Oulivey Oversized Denim Vest for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

Say hi to your new spring and summer wardrobe staple! This Oulivey vest will even work brilliantly with long-sleeve tops in the fall. It has the same type of relaxed, boyfriend-style fit as Bristowe’s, and it comes in the perfect faded black colorway (along with multiple other options).

Catch a western vibe with an outfit like Bristowe’s or style this $30 pick in your own way. Create an edgy look with a band tee and leather leggings or try pairing it with a floral dress for a mix-and-match aesthetic.

If you’d like to see a different take of this type of style, don’t go anywhere just yet. We picked out seven other vests we thought you might like below as well!

Shop more oversized denim vests we love:

