Kaley Cuoco’s makeup is always flawless on the red carpet and there’s a very good reason why: Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. The maker of the monthly beauty subscription service Swag Bag is always on the hunt for the best new products to try on her.

What Cuoco can’t get enough of right now: False lashes. Greenberg shared a video on her Instagram page of Cuoco fluttering her eyes earlier this month as she exclaimed, “Kaley you never wear lashes!”

Playing around with fresh makeup moves is never something the Big Bang Theory actress shies away from. “Kaley is always down to try new looks. She’s one of the most outgoing, hilarious and compassionate people I know and just has fun with everything,” Greenberg tells Stylish. “She ended up loving those Lilly Lashes because, I mean, did you see them on her? Gorg!,” she added.

When she and the 8 Simple Rules alum experiment with a new style, Greenberg says the process doesn’t require as much planning as you would expect. “Since Kaley and I have worked together for so long, with Christine Symonds on her hair and Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana on her style, our creative process isn’t as structured as you might think. We let her outfits inspire us, we explore different products and we try what we’re feeling in the moment.”

The look she’s hoping to try on the blonde beauty next? Bold sangria (A.K.A. bright berry) lips. “I think this particular color looks good on every skin tone. I love it with a tan. I think summer is the time to go lighter on the makeup and focus a lot of your skincare and primers,” she dishes.

