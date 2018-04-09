When it comes to Jennifer Lopez’s beauty looks, we are used to admiring her otherworldly glow, but she just gave us something else to obsess over — her mile-long eyelashes. J.Lo was in Las Vegas for her All I Have residency over the weekend, and she posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her signature contour, nude lips and super fluttery fringe that had Us reaching for the falsies and a new lengthening mascara. Last week, the “Jenny From The Block” singer announced that she is launching a 70-piece capsule collection with Inglot Cosmetics on April 26 that, among other glow-inducing necessities, will include mascara and eyelashes that we can only hope will help us channel our inner J.Lo. But while we wait for her line to arrive, keep scrolling to see our favorite false lashes and elongating mascaras!