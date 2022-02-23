We’ve seen the ziper-free Round Jacket and we’ve been blessed with the Hoodie, but Kanye West’s latest drop in his Yeezy Gap line takes the collection to a whole new level.

The 44-year-old rapper teamed up with Balenciaga creative director and longtime friend Demna to release an eight-piece Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, which went live on Wednesday, February 23.

In support of the drop, West and Balenciaga wiped their respective Instagram accounts to amp up the drama. Each party then proceeded to share front and back images of the entire line, which includes hoodies, t-shirts, long sleeves, sweatpants and denim.

The lineup appears to take a page out of the Donda singer’s personal style playbook, with baggy silhouettes and oversized boots at the forefront. The collection is available in a range of shades: light grey, grey, red, black, blue and brown.

Price points for the line vary, with the most expensive item ringing in at a whopping $440. The Padded Denim Jacket is made with distressed fabric and is supplemented with armor-inspired panels. On the other end of the price spectrum is the Logo Sleeve 3/4 Tee, which costs $120. Everything is available to shop on farfetch.com and yeezygap.com.

According to a press release, each piece was designed with the partner’s “shared vision of utilitarian design” in mind. The pair also wanted to “pay tribute to Gap’s timeless American icons rendered anew in wash, hue and silhouette.”

It didn’t take long for this first of it’s kind drop to send the internet spiraling, with fans pouring their thoughts onto Twitter. “I hate that I’m saying this but I actually love the new Balenciaga and GAP collab that Kanye dropped,” someone tweeted, while another person said, “”Ain’t gonna lie Kanye’s collab with Balenciaga & GAP def da 🥇.”

Others weren’t such big fans of the selection, comparing the outfits to everything from trash bags and raincoats to the Grim Reaper.

West’s collab with Balenciaga follows the fashion house’s announcement that his ex Kim Kardashian had been tapped as the face of their spring collection. The campaign, which was released earlier this month, also took over Balenciaga’s Instagram page.

“Finally! Kim Kardashian Is Balenciaga’s Latest Campaign Star,” Demna captioned a photo of the reality star modeling a leopard-print coat. According to a graphic shared by the fashion designer just days after the campaign’s launch, the formal addition of Kardashian to the Balenciaga family increased searches for the brand by 54 percent.

