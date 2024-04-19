Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Ravishing Red Dress — Get the Look

Karlie Kloss’ all-red ensemble at the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume party was one to remember.

The supermodel attended the event, which was held in New York City, on Thursday, April 18. She wore a mock-neck, long-sleeve maxi dress with a mostly-fitted silhouette, adding on stiletto heels and a patent clutch.

We’re seeing red in all of the best ways thanks to this look — and it’s time we rock something similar ourselves. We may not be able to borrow from Kloss’ closet, but we can grab this $30 lookalike from Amazon at any time!

Get the Reoria Mock Turtleneck Ribbed Bodycon Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Prepare to turn every head in the room when you walk through the door in this Reoria dress. Like Kloss’ dress, it has a high neckline, long sleeves, a body-hugging fit and a little flow in the skirt. And yes, it comes in that eye-catching red (as well as four other colors)!

This dress obviously has a stunning look, but we want to point out how comfortable it is too, thanks to the super soft and stretchy fabric. Wear it with stiletto heels like Kloss or try something new, like chunky boots or sleek mules.

Hoping to see a few more options before finalizing your purchase? We’ve already taken care of it. See seven other similar dresses that stood out to Us below!

