Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Ravishing Red Dress — Get the Look

By
karlie-kloss-red-dress
Karlie Kloss attending the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume party at Silencio in NYC on April 18, 2024.Gotham/GC Images

Karlie Kloss’ all-red ensemble at the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume party was one to remember.

The supermodel attended the event, which was held in New York City, on Thursday, April 18. She wore a mock-neck, long-sleeve maxi dress with a mostly-fitted silhouette, adding on stiletto heels and a patent clutch.

We’re seeing red in all of the best ways thanks to this look — and it’s time we rock something similar ourselves. We may not be able to borrow from Kloss’ closet, but we can grab this $30 lookalike from Amazon at any time!

Karlie Kloss attending the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume party at Silencio in NYC on April 18, 2024.
Karlie Kloss attending the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume party at Silencio in NYC on April 18, 2024. Gotham/GC Images
See it!

Get the Reoria Mock Turtleneck Ribbed Bodycon Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Prepare to turn every head in the room when you walk through the door in this Reoria dress. Like Kloss’ dress, it has a high neckline, long sleeves, a body-hugging fit and a little flow in the skirt. And yes, it comes in that eye-catching red (as well as four other colors)!

Lavender Memory Foam Topper

Deal of the Day

This ‘Lavender-Infused’ Memory Foam Topper Is On Sale — Just $37! View Deal

This dress obviously has a stunning look, but we want to point out how comfortable it is too, thanks to the super soft and stretchy fabric. Wear it with stiletto heels like Kloss or try something new, like chunky boots or sleek mules.

reoria-dress

Reoria Mock Turtleneck Ribbed Bodycon Maxi Dress

$30
See it!

Hoping to see a few more options before finalizing your purchase? We’ve already taken care of it. See seven other similar dresses that stood out to Us below!

Shop more red dresses we love:

Verdusa Elegant Bell-Sleeve Midi Dress
You save: 7%

Verdusa Elegant Bell-Sleeve Midi Dress

$43$46
See it!
iconic-luxe-dress

Iconic Luxe Swing Trapeze Midi Dress

$33
See it!
Boriflors Turtleneck Bodycon Dress
You save: 14%

Boriflors Turtleneck Bodycon Dress

$24$28
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

In this article

1425692420karlie kloss 206

Karlie Kloss

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!